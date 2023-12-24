Critical Survey: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) versus Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74% Forestar Group 11.62% 13.00% 7.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 181.20 $243.63 million $4.37 9.03 Forestar Group $1.44 billion 1.18 $166.90 million $3.33 10.17

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forestar Group. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Forestar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

