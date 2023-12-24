CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

