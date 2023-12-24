Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

