CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.76 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 171,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

