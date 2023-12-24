Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) & Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Head-To-Head Survey

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dalata Hotel Group and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A Choice Hotels International 18.42% 373.39% 14.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalata Hotel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Choice Hotels International 2 5 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dalata Hotel Group and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Choice Hotels International has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Dalata Hotel Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalata Hotel Group and Choice Hotels International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Choice Hotels International $1.40 billion 4.05 $332.15 million $5.52 20.66

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Dalata Hotel Group.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Dalata Hotel Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop. In addition, the company engages in the financing, catering, hotel management, management, and property investment and holding activities. Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Choice Hotel International is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.