Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.40.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average is $233.14. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.