Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.40.
Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
