Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $15.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 909,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 570,243 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

