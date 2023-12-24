Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $214.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

