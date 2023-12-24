Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$5.43. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 312,996 shares trading hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

