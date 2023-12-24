DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,589 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

DLTR opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

