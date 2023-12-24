DnB Asset Management AS Buys 21,722 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 211.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $216.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $208.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

