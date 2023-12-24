DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.86 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Several analysts have commented on IPG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

