DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.26 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $163.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.