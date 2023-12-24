DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 402,131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,131 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

