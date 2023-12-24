DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

