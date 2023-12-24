Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.57

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and traded as high as $23.46. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

