Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $17.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.10.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.7 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.