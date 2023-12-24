Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $267.17

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.17 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.58). Dunedin Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.57), with a volume of 103,046 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Dunedin Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,777.78%.

About Dunedin Income Growth

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

