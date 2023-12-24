DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Trimmed by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

