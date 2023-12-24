Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.43 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

