Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $238.64 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

