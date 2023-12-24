Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.19 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

