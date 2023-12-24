Eildon Capital Fund (EDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Saturday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 3.36.
About Eildon Capital Fund
