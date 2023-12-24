Eildon Capital Fund (EDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Saturday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About Eildon Capital Fund

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

