Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.