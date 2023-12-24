Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

