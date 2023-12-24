Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.3 %
ESBA stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
