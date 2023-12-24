Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBAFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ESBA stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

