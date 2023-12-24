Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.3 %

ESBA stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.