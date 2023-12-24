Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,495 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.20 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

