Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.63

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.63 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.64). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 28,257 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,181.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27.

In related news, insider Michael Scott sold 67,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £79,746.76 ($100,855.90). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($136,587.83). In the last three months, insiders purchased 201,473 shares of company stock worth $22,069,395. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

