Evercore ISI Cuts Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $15.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rallybio by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rallybio by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rallybio by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

