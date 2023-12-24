Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 810,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,352,780. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

