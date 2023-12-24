Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.