Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6,011.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,974 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 59,032 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 83,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.