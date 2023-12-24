Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.2% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.