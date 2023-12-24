Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.36.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

