FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.