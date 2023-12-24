Financial Contrast: H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Minor International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

H World Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 76.93%. Given H World Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Minor International Public.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $17.81 billion 0.63 -$264.00 million $1.37 25.00 Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minor International Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H World Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group 15.86% 26.27% 5.00% Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of H World Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H World Group beats Minor International Public on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Coffee Journey, and GAGA brands. It also invested in, owned, and operated a portfolio of hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH , nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Radisson Blu brands in countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, the company distributes fashion and lifestyle products under the Anello, BergHOFF, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Joseph Joseph, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Minor Smart Kids brands through retail points of sale; and provides shopping mall and contract manufacturing services. Further, it is involved in the shopping mall, food and beverage sale, spa, supply chain management, distribution, management, vacation club point sale, entertainment, franchise, marketing, consulting, tour operation, asset management, airport lounge, and healthcare businesses; property investment, development, and sales activities; operation of business school; and manufacture and sale of cheese and ice-cream. The company was formerly known as Royal Garden Resorts Plc. and changed its name to Minor International Public Company Limited in 2005. Minor International Public Company Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

