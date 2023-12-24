Financial Contrast: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.62% 95.06% 95.06%

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.7%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.23 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.84 million 1.77 $12.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Woodside Energy Group and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

