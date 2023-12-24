Financial Review: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) versus Northann (NYSE:NCL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) and Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -6.61% 9.12% 2.33% Northann N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 1 6 2 0 2.11 Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Northann.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and Northann’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.46 billion 0.37 $197.00 million ($1.34) -6.39 Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Northann on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. The Home Appliances segment offers kitchen appliances under the Calphalon, Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Home Solutions segment provides food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, cutlery, and home fragrance products under the Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, sporting goods, and travel retailers, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

