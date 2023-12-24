Financial Survey: Crane (NYSE:CR) versus Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane and Ebara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.38 billion 1.95 $401.10 million $7.55 15.37 Ebara N/A N/A N/A $402.08 0.07

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Ebara. Ebara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ebara pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ebara pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ebara is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for Crane and Ebara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ebara 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $107.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Ebara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ebara shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Ebara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Ebara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats Ebara on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators. It also engages in the design, construction, maintenance, and operation management of environmental plants, such as municipal solid waste incineration power plants, waste treatment facilities and equipment, waste recycling facilities, and biomass power generation facilities. Ebara Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

