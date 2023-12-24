First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

