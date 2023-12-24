FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.