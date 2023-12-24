Fletcher Quinn Acquires 300,000 Shares of Challenger Gold Limited (ASX:CEL) Stock

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX:CEL – Get Free Report) insider Fletcher Quinn acquired 300,000 shares of Challenger Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00 ($13,288.59).

Fletcher Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Fletcher Quinn acquired 1,120,795 shares of Challenger Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,455.65 ($52,654.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Challenger Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Hualilan Gold project that comprise 15 mining leases and an exploration license application covering an area of 26 square kilometers located in San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Challenger Exploration Limited and changed its name to Challenger Gold Limited in June 2023.

