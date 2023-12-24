Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.35 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.