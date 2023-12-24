Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.95. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. Danske cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

