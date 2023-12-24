Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

FYBR stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

