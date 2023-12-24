G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head to Head Review

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for G City and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than G City.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares G City and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City -62.06% -11.75% -3.65% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G City and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $686.30 million 0.81 -$399.32 million ($2.49) -1.26 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 181.20 $243.63 million $4.37 9.03

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City. G City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats G City on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

