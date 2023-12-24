G999 Price Down 47.3% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2,814.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00108608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005951 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)"

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

