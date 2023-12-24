Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $446.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

