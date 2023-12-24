Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner by 204.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IT opened at $446.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.45 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

