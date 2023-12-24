General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.